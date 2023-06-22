SAFe Scrum Master

Are you ready to embrace the Agile revolution?
Seeking a skilled Scrum Master to lead the charge. Based in Sandton, where innovation thrives.
Join our hybrid team, where flexibility derives.
Let’s unlock productivity and collaboration, and help our business strive!
Candidate Requirements
- Facilitate team organization and agile ceremonies, such as sprint planning, daily standups, reviews/demos, and retrospectives
- Assist with release planning and communication
- Facilitate continuous improvement and the development of a learning culture on teams
- Understand and analyze performance measurements to facilitate team improvements
- Maintain velocity, burn down/up reporting and communicate team progress
- Ensure team is working efficiently towards clear, aligned sprint goals
- Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of the SAFe framework in the organization
- Assist with dependency management and cross team coordination
Qualifications and Experience
- 5 years of Scrum Master or equivalent experience in Agile development including coaching on agile methodologies
- Knowledge of agile methodology and scaled framework like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe
- Experience with Mobile product development highly desirable
- SAFe or other project certifications highly desired
- Wellness or insurance industry or related experience desirable
- ServiceNow ITBM (Information Technology Business Management)
Apply Now !!!
Desired Skills:
- SAFe
- Agile
- Scrum
- Kanban
- Mobile product development
- ITBM
- Information Technology Business Management
- Scrum Master
- VersionOne
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree