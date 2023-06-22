We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers and quality assurance professionals, to implement and maintain automated testing frameworks and tools. The successful candidate will have a deep understanding of software testing methodologies, strong programming skills, and a proven track record of implementing successful automation strategies.
Essential Qualification:
- Matric
Preferred Qualifications:
- Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification
- ISTQB
Essential Functions/ Job Description:
- Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing.
- Automation frameworks.
- Experience with Technologies: Java (exposure to others will be beneficial: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)
- Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (exposure to others will be beneficial: Cypress, Robot Framework, Karate, etc.)
- Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.
- Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.
- Ability to perform functional testing when required.
- API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).
- Mobile testing experience using Appium.
- Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).
- Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the necessary ceremonies.
- Telecom experience is a bonus.
Work environment:
- Contract position: (Hybrid)
- Location preference (Johannesburg)
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML