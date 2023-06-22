Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers and quality assurance professionals, to implement and maintain automated testing frameworks and tools. The successful candidate will have a deep understanding of software testing methodologies, strong programming skills, and a proven track record of implementing successful automation strategies.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing.

Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies: Java (exposure to others will be beneficial: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (exposure to others will be beneficial: Cypress, Robot Framework, Karate, etc.)

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing when required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing experience using Appium.

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the necessary ceremonies.

Telecom experience is a bonus.

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

