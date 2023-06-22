Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jun 22, 2023

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will collaborate with cross-functional teams, including developers and quality assurance professionals, to implement and maintain automated testing frameworks and tools. The successful candidate will have a deep understanding of software testing methodologies, strong programming skills, and a proven track record of implementing successful automation strategies.

Essential Qualification:

  • Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

  • ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

  • Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing.

  • Automation frameworks.

  • Experience with Technologies: Java (exposure to others will be beneficial: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)

  • Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (exposure to others will be beneficial: Cypress, Robot Framework, Karate, etc.)

  • Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

  • Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

  • Ability to perform functional testing when required.

  • API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

  • Mobile testing experience using Appium.

  • Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

  • Comfortable working in an Agile environment performing the necessary ceremonies.

  • Telecom experience is a bonus.

Work environment:

  • Contract position: (Hybrid)

  • Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

Learn more/Apply for this position