Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, in the Mining Industry, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst with good mining experience. Some of the requirements will be:
- Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
- Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
- Stakeholder Mapping
- Requirements Mapping
- Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail
PLEASE NOTE; IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MINING EXPERIENCE YOUR APPLICATION WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.
Minimum requirements:
- Proven working experience in project management
- 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
- Microsoft and Azure certifications.
- SQL Database experience.
- Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
- Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.
- Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
- Ability to work under pressure.
- Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.
- Experience with Mining Systems.
- IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.
- 2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects.
- Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation.
- Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous.
- Exposure to Agile software development.
- Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical.
- Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs.
- A creative problem-solver and solution oriented.
- A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies.
- Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.
- Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents.
- Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.
- Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.
- Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner.
- Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria.
- Strives to do things significantly better.
- Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity.
- Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
- Drafting use case diagrams.
- Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed.
- Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.
- Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
- Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
- Assist in business process design.
- Analyze data and produce report.
Desired Skills:
- SQL Database experience (optional)
- Experience in Agile
- Experience with Mining Systems