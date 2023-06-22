Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jun 22, 2023

Our client, in the Mining Industry, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst with good mining experience. Some of the requirements will be:

  • Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements
  • Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes
  • Stakeholder Mapping
  • Requirements Mapping
  • Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

PLEASE NOTE; IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MINING EXPERIENCE YOUR APPLICATION WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

Minimum requirements:

  • Proven working experience in project management
  • 3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions
  • Microsoft and Azure certifications.
  • SQL Database experience.
  • Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.
  • Excellent written and verbal communication skills.
  • Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.
  • Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.
  • Ability to work under pressure.
  • Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.

  • Experience with Mining Systems.
  • IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.
  • 2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects.
  • Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation.
  • Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous.
  • Exposure to Agile software development.
  • Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical.
  • Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs.
  • A creative problem-solver and solution oriented.
  • A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies.
  • Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.
  • Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents.
  • Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.
  • Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.
  • Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner.
  • Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria.
  • Strives to do things significantly better.
  • Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity.
  • Identifying alternative solutions and course of action
  • Drafting use case diagrams.
  • Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed.
  • Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.
  • Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders
  • Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.
  • Assist in business process design.
  • Analyze data and produce report.

Desired Skills:

  • SQL Database experience (optional)
  • Experience in Agile
  • Experience with Mining Systems

