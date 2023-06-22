Senior Business Analyst – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Our client, in the Mining Industry, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst with good mining experience. Some of the requirements will be:

Conducting Stakeholder Engagements and Workshop Facilitation to derive key Business Requirements

Process Mapping of Current and To Be Processes

Stakeholder Mapping

Requirements Mapping

Perform Business Analysis by investigating technical problems and/or opportunities for system enhancement in detail

PLEASE NOTE; IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MINING EXPERIENCE YOUR APPLICATION WILL NOT BE CONSIDERED.

Minimum requirements:

Proven working experience in project management

3-5 years working experience in application of both business and systems analysis for mining solutions

Microsoft and Azure certifications.

SQL Database experience.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.

Strong working knowledge of Microsoft Office.

Ability to work under pressure.

Familiarity with mining and mining concepts, practices and procedures.

Experience with Mining Systems.

IT and ICT solution design and delivery experience.

2 years Project Management Experience in delivering IT application projects.

Systems Analysis skills, Process mapping and Requirements elicitation.

Experience in the Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) will be advantageous.

Exposure to Agile software development.

Good verbal and written communications skills. Candidates must be comfortable communicating with technology co-workers to help users understand technology options in a way that is concise and logical.

Experience working in a Mining Company along with an understanding of mining systems, sustainability, community and corporate affairs.

A creative problem-solver and solution oriented.

A passion for innovation as well as the ability to learn new concepts, products, and technologies.

Ability to thrive in a constantly changing environment where candidates are empowered to drive positive change at the mines through solutions.

Ability to work under pressure to deliver high quality documents.

Ability to document system requirements efficiently and effectively.

Ability to align requirements with strategic objectives of the organisation.

Consistently displays a positive and engaged manner.

Motivated, consistently works to the best of ability to meet deliverables and performance criteria.

Strives to do things significantly better.

Gathering data, defining and analysing the problem/opportunity.

Identifying alternative solutions and course of action

Drafting use case diagrams.

Executing user acceptance testing efforts are planned, monitored and executed.

Ability to work closely with solution Architects and coordinating technical activities.

Business Relationship Management with key stakeholders

Analyse business and site operation to determine opportunities to streamline or automate processes and functions.

Assist in business process design.

Analyze data and produce report.

Desired Skills:

SQL Database experience (optional)

Experience in Agile

Experience with Mining Systems

Learn more/Apply for this position