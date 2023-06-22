Senior Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A Forensic Pathology Service is seeking to hire a Senior Developer on a 12-month fixed term contract, for the Forensic Pathology unit. Successful candidates must have at least 5 years of Microsoft Development experience. The ideal candidate will have a relevant tertiary qualification and/or applicable Microsoft courses or Development experience, a minimum of 5 years’ Microsoft development experience, and technical skills required include Microsoft C#, ASP .Net MVC, Angular, Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services, Visual Studio and Azure DevOps

DUTIES:

Design solutions from Business specifications.

Construct and implement application solution.

Construct/develop programs including coding, testing, and debugging using modern development tools/cloud services and logic apps.

Ensure documentation of code/classes.

Design application prototypes.

Indicate program unit structure.

Coordinate application plans with the development team or client.

Adhere to WCG System Development Life Cycle (SDLC) and Application Life Cycle Management (ALM) methodologies and processes.

Guide and assist other developers.

Mature the application development processes and code quality.

REQUIREMENTS:

Relevant tertiary qualifications and/or applicable Microsoft courses or Development experience.

Minimum of 5 years’ Microsoft development experience:

Technical skills required: Microsoft C#, ASP .Net MVC, Angular. Developing Microsoft Azure and Web Services. Visual Studio. Azure DevOps.

Advantageous: Azure Developer Associate. MCSD (Microsoft Certified Solutions Developer). Microsoft Power Platform (Power BI/Power Apps, Power Automate).



COMMENTS:

