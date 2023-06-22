Senior IT Developer

Jun 22, 2023

We are looking for a dynamic individual who has a passion for software development utilizing modern technologies and Agile methodology. This is an excellent opportunity to heighten your exposure to Merchandise Retail systems in a dynamic and exciting environment.

Key Responsibilities

– Software development using Agile
– Maintenance and support of current systems
– Data modelling
– Requirements gathering with business users
– Testing
– Documentation
– Participate in design, peer and code reviews

Qualifications and Experience

– BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Advantageous) or substantial experience in Software Development
– Minimum of 5 years software development experience
– Developing and supporting software systems
– Data modelling and design experience
– Previous experience in retail systems an advantage
– Building and maintaining relationships with business users
– Documenting technical requirement from business briefs

TECHNICAL
Essential Competencies
– C#
– Web API2
– .NET Core
– Rest based services
– Data Modelling and Design
– Backend services
– Agile experience working in SCRUM

Desired Skills:

  • .NET Core
  • Agile methodologies
  • APIs
  • C#
  • Data Modeling
  • REST
  • Scrum

