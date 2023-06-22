Senior IT Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a dynamic individual who has a passion for software development utilizing modern technologies and Agile methodology. This is an excellent opportunity to heighten your exposure to Merchandise Retail systems in a dynamic and exciting environment.

Key Responsibilities

– Software development using Agile

– Maintenance and support of current systems

– Data modelling

– Requirements gathering with business users

– Testing

– Documentation

– Participate in design, peer and code reviews

Qualifications and Experience

– BSc or B Com in Information Systems or IT/IS diploma (Advantageous) or substantial experience in Software Development

– Minimum of 5 years software development experience

– Developing and supporting software systems

– Data modelling and design experience

– Previous experience in retail systems an advantage

– Building and maintaining relationships with business users

– Documenting technical requirement from business briefs

TECHNICAL

Essential Competencies

– C#

– Web API2

– .NET Core

– Rest based services

– Data Modelling and Design

– Backend services

– Agile experience working in SCRUM

