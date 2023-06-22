Senior Software Developer

The Senior Software Developer is responsible and accountable for the systems development and maintenance across all companies within the Group. This includes being responsible for the development, testing, deployment, support and maintenance of all custom written applications or other software.



Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Software Engineering, or a related field.

At least 8 years of experience as a software developer.

Strong experience with asp.net Web Forms. At least 8 years’ experience.

Strong experience with Microsoft SQL. At least 8 years’ experience

Strong experience in developing, testing, deploying, supporting, and maintaining custom written applications and software.

Experience with Agile/Scrum methodologies.

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work effectively both independently and in a team environment.

Strong desire to learn and stay up to date with new technologies and development practices.

Environment:

You will initially be supporting and developing the current developments with their current technologies. These include: C# ASPX development of the portal, C# Windows Service Development and SQL Development.

Report writing C# / ASPX / Pyramid Analytics.

Responsibilities and expectations but not limited to:

Develop, test, deploy, support, and maintain custom written applications and software.

Work collaboratively with cross-functional teams to design and develop software solutions that meet business requirements.

Develop and maintain high-quality code, ensuring adherence to coding standards and best practices.

Implement software solutions that are scalable, maintainable, and extensible.

Write and maintain technical documentation.

Troubleshoot and debug applications to resolve issues.

Ensure that the software is delivered on time, and to specification.

Provide technical guidance and mentorship to other members of the development team.

