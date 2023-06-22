Senior Software Engineer

Key Responsibilities:
- Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).
- Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.
- Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities.
- Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.
- Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.
- Compile document sets.
- Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication.
- Participate in development of project schedules and activities.
- Participate in the development of budgets and cost/benefit analysis for compliance with project procurement policies.
- Make technical decisions independently without direction from Technical lead.
- Has deep understanding of version control to the point of being able to help out junior and software engineers.
- Innovate independently towards improving the software.
Qualifications required:
- B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
- B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
- [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
- PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years; OR
- Engineering (with a software focus) or related field
Desired Skills:
- Python
- C/C++
- Linux
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Software Development
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree