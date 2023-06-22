Senior Software Engineer – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 22, 2023

Key Responsibilities:

  • Prototyping and software development of the telescope operational software (all stages of the full software development life-cycle may be encountered).
  • Provide hands-on technical support in the system administration of the hardware platforms, deployment environments and processing, which may include site visits to the Karoo.
  • Collaborate with departmental stakeholders to support engineering, commissioning, operations and early science activities.
  • Assist in maturing of software development and quality assurance processes towards greater standardization and improved long term maintainability and robustness.
  • Facilitate coding standard compliance and code reviews, which include mentoring junior engineers.
  • Compile document sets.
  • Provide project management and progress reporting input as required by the Functional Manager and for team communication.
  • Participate in development of project schedules and activities.
  • Participate in the development of budgets and cost/benefit analysis for compliance with project procurement policies.
  • Make technical decisions independently without direction from Technical lead.
  • Has deep understanding of version control to the point of being able to help out junior and software engineers.
  • Innovate independently towards improving the software.

Qualifications required:

  • B.Tech/B.Sc (Comp Sci) with 10+ years; OR
  • B.Eng/B.Sc Hons (Comp Sci) with 9+ years; OR
  • [URL Removed] (Comp Sci) with 7+ years; OR
  • PhD/D.Eng with 5+ years; OR
  • Engineering (with a software focus) or related field

Desired Skills:

  • Python
  • C/C++
  • Linux

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Degree

