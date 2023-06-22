SQL Lead Developer – Western Cape Cape Town

We are looking for a Snr/Lead SQL Developer to join our Cape Town team.

  • Contract/Perm

  • Hybrid

In this role you will play a crucial role in designing and optimizing Azure SQL databases, utilizing your expertise in various Azure SQL concepts and technologies.

  • Matric and Relevant Tertiary qualification.

  • Min 8 years experience in a SQL environment with TL exposure.

  • Strong proficiency in Azure SQL concepts and technologies, including the ability to effectively utilize tables, functions, stored procedures, joins, and CTEs.

  • Extensive knowledge of advanced Azure SQL techniques, such as BTree and ColumnStore indexes, system-versioned temporal tables, and data masking.

  • Proven experience in optimizing Azure SQL databases through thorough analysis of execution plans, statistics, and implementation of best practices.

  • Solid understanding of Azure Data Factory, including data transfer, Integration Runtimes, Pipelines, Schedules, Alerts, and Branching.

  • Demonstrated ability to monitor the security and health of Azure SQL databases.

  • Familiarity with Azure Synapse Serverless, specifically in working with Pipelines, Parquet files, External tables, CETAS, Views, etc.

Desired Skills:

  • Systems Analysis
  • Complex Problem Solving
  • Programming
  • C#
  • Java
  • SQL
  • HTML

