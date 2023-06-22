SQL Lead Developer

We are looking for a Snr/Lead SQL Developer to join our Cape Town team.

Contract/Perm

Hybrid

In this role you will play a crucial role in designing and optimizing Azure SQL databases, utilizing your expertise in various Azure SQL concepts and technologies.

Matric and Relevant Tertiary qualification.

Min 8 years experience in a SQL environment with TL exposure.

Strong proficiency in Azure SQL concepts and technologies, including the ability to effectively utilize tables, functions, stored procedures, joins, and CTEs.

Extensive knowledge of advanced Azure SQL techniques, such as BTree and ColumnStore indexes, system-versioned temporal tables, and data masking.

Proven experience in optimizing Azure SQL databases through thorough analysis of execution plans, statistics, and implementation of best practices.

Solid understanding of Azure Data Factory, including data transfer, Integration Runtimes, Pipelines, Schedules, Alerts, and Branching.

Demonstrated ability to monitor the security and health of Azure SQL databases.

Familiarity with Azure Synapse Serverless, specifically in working with Pipelines, Parquet files, External tables, CETAS, Views, etc.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

