SQL Lead Developer

We are looking for a Snr/Lead SQL Developer to join our Cape Town team.
- Contract/Perm
- Hybrid
In this role you will play a crucial role in designing and optimizing Azure SQL databases, utilizing your expertise in various Azure SQL concepts and technologies.
- Matric and Relevant Tertiary qualification.
- Min 8 years experience in a SQL environment with TL exposure.
- Strong proficiency in Azure SQL concepts and technologies, including the ability to effectively utilize tables, functions, stored procedures, joins, and CTEs.
- Extensive knowledge of advanced Azure SQL techniques, such as BTree and ColumnStore indexes, system-versioned temporal tables, and data masking.
- Proven experience in optimizing Azure SQL databases through thorough analysis of execution plans, statistics, and implementation of best practices.
- Solid understanding of Azure Data Factory, including data transfer, Integration Runtimes, Pipelines, Schedules, Alerts, and Branching.
- Demonstrated ability to monitor the security and health of Azure SQL databases.
- Familiarity with Azure Synapse Serverless, specifically in working with Pipelines, Parquet files, External tables, CETAS, Views, etc.
Desired Skills:
- Systems Analysis
- Complex Problem Solving
- Programming
- C#
- Java
- SQL
- HTML