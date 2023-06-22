Technical Lead

Job Title: Technical Lead – Business Innovations

Location: Onsite, Rosebank

Employment Type: Full-time

Salary: Market related and dependant on experience

Overview:

The Technical Lead – Business Innovations, A Mid-Senior Level full-stack developer (Senior Engineer). This individual will drive technological innovation across the organization, with technical expertise in various programming languages, under the guidance of the CTO regarding the latest innovative languages and tech stacks. Prior experience in AI, DLT or IOT is helpful.

Responsibilities:

Lead the unification of data across businesses.

Oversee the harmonization of tech stack across all brands.

Play a critical role in future tech-related projects, which will range from the development of new applications and the integration of advanced technologies like AI, DLT, and IoT.

Skills and Qualifications:

Must haves:

A Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

Experience in managing and delivering IT projects.

Excellent leadership and teamwork skills.

Outstanding communication and presentation abilities.

Familiarity with multiple programming languages, including but not limited to JavaScript, Python, Java, C#, and Go. Knowledge in R, Swift, or Kotlin is a plus.

Strong understanding of both front-end and back-end web development.

Experience with modern frameworks and libraries such as Angular, React, [URL Removed] or Django.

Experience with containerisation and orchestration tools like Docker and Kubernetes.

Knowledge of AI, Distributed Ledger Technologies (DLT) and Internet of Things (IoT) is a plus but not necessary as this person will be integrated into a team at the forefront of these technologies.

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

