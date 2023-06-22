Technical Product Manager (Hybrid)

Our client based in Johannesburg is an information technology house that uses a client first approach. They are interested in open minded and transparent and always updating their mental models to have the capacity of handling possible complexities. Their goal is to provide their clients with scalable and tailor-made solutions. They are currently looking for a Technical Product Manager with a strong focus on Kubernetes focused container security to join the team. The ideal candidate has strong technical skills and rich industry experience in engineering roles to be able to meet job requirements. The position demands a mix of management and technical skills to lead development teams.

REQUIREMENTS:

At least 5 years of experience working in teams that use Kubernetes in production environments.

Must-have Skills (Mandatory):

Good Kubernetes experience in addition to container security.

Beneficial Skills (Desired Skills):

Experience with container security tools like: Neu Vector, Prisma Cloud, Aqua Security, Sysdig Certified Kubernetes.

Security Specialist (CKS) and Certified Kubernetes Administrator (CKA) or Certified Kubernetes Application Developer (CKAD).

Kanban or Scrum.

ATTRIBUTES:

Strong problem-solving skills and attention to detail.

Excellent communication and teamwork skills.

