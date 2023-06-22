Test Analyst

We are currently seeking a skilled and dedicated Test Analyst to Join us and become part of the iOCO family as we continue to provide innovative solutions that help our clients achieve their business objectives. As a Test Analyst, you will be responsible for conducting various testing activities to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. This position offers a full-time hybrid work arrangement, allowing you to work both remotely and in our Johannesburg office. The successful candidate will have a strong understanding of software testing principles and methodologies, along with excellent analytical and problem-solving skills.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Functional Testing and all related activities: analysing business requirements, designing and executing test cases in an Agile environment.

Creating and updating test cases to meet the business functional requirements using Test management tools like QC / ALM/AzureDevOps/ XRay tools

Building and maintain regression test packs.

Performing manual execution of test cases within all test cycles (Unit, System Integration, UAT, Regression, Smoke).

Performing manual execution of test cases to resolve production defects and incidents.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Performing risk based testing on complex systems.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing preferable (Manual – Device: Android and iOS/ Appium).

Other Technologies: Jira

Telecoms experience is beneficial

Years experience 5+

Work environment:

Contract position: (Full time – Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

