WordPress Developer at Cloudcenta

Job Description :

We have a new and exciting fully remote work role available for a WordPress Developer for a UK based company!

Purpose of the role:

The Web Developer is responsible for the technical development and deployment of new websites, as well as the redevelopment of current websites across our client’s customer base base. This role involves close collaboration with the wider team and direct interaction with clients to ensure that each website aligns with project requirements, research findings, and SEO goals. The key focus areas include user experience, functionality, accessibility, navigation, and overall usability of the website.

Key Tasks:

Building bespoke WordPress websites using our custom theme framework

Translating designs into fully responsive WordPress websites

Building Full Site Editing themes for clients and our template library

Making continual improvements to our own company websites

Liaising internally with SEO, Creative & Client Services teams

Assisting with support requests when required

Optimizing website performance when necessary

Regularly assessing the efficiency of our processes

Identifying opportunities and suggesting innovative ideas

Requirements

SA citizen

Work from home set up (own laptop, reliable internet & UPS)

Matric as a minimum

Clear credit & Criminal record & good references

Able to meet up for a face to face catch up with the team in Johannesburg from time to time

Competencies:

Full-stack experience (Front-end & Back-end)

Strong understanding of HTML, CSS/Sass, PHP, JavaScript & React

At least 2 years of experience developing bespoke WordPress themes

Adept at building WordPress websites with the block editor

Understanding of Full Site Editing in WordPress

Experience using and configuring popular plugins, such as Yoast, WordFence, Autoptimize, Contact Form 7, etc.

Strong understanding of ACF (repeaters, flexible content, clone fields, etc.)

Skilled and confident in using WooCommerce to build high-traffic eCommerce sites

Understanding of site speed importance and optimization techniques

Good knowledge of responsive website design and UX

Familiarity with the fundamentals of SEO and Digital Marketing

Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook), Internet navigation, and research

Advantageous:

Design (Figma & Adobe Suite)

Custom WordPress block development

Plugin development

GitHub experience

Google Analytics

PHP Storm editor

Professional attributes:

High attention to detail

Self-motivated and proactive attitude

Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing deadlines and priorities while maintaining a positive attitude

Outstanding organizational skills

Must be able to work closely with a variety of personality types and communicate effectively across varying levels of the organization

Ability to work under pressure and manage workloads effectively

Sense of humour

Patience

Good problem-solving skills and a logical approach to work

Ability to explain technical matters clearly

Ability to work to deadlines

Passionate about learning new things

Ability to work independently and in a team

Desired Skills:

WordPress Development

WooCommerce

HTML

CSS

SASS

PHP

Javascript

REACT

Advance custom fields plugin

ACF Blocks

Gutenberg Block Editor

Full site editing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

