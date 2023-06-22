WordPress Developer at Cloudcenta

Job Description :
We have a new and exciting fully remote work role available for a WordPress Developer for a UK based company!
Purpose of the role:
The Web Developer is responsible for the technical development and deployment of new websites, as well as the redevelopment of current websites across our client’s customer base base. This role involves close collaboration with the wider team and direct interaction with clients to ensure that each website aligns with project requirements, research findings, and SEO goals. The key focus areas include user experience, functionality, accessibility, navigation, and overall usability of the website.
Key Tasks:
- Building bespoke WordPress websites using our custom theme framework
- Translating designs into fully responsive WordPress websites
- Building Full Site Editing themes for clients and our template library
- Making continual improvements to our own company websites
- Liaising internally with SEO, Creative & Client Services teams
- Assisting with support requests when required
- Optimizing website performance when necessary
- Regularly assessing the efficiency of our processes
- Identifying opportunities and suggesting innovative ideas
Requirements
SA citizen
Work from home set up (own laptop, reliable internet & UPS)
Matric as a minimum
Clear credit & Criminal record & good references
Able to meet up for a face to face catch up with the team in Johannesburg from time to time
Competencies:
- Full-stack experience (Front-end & Back-end)
- Strong understanding of HTML, CSS/Sass, PHP, JavaScript & React
- At least 2 years of experience developing bespoke WordPress themes
- Adept at building WordPress websites with the block editor
- Understanding of Full Site Editing in WordPress
- Experience using and configuring popular plugins, such as Yoast, WordFence, Autoptimize, Contact Form 7, etc.
- Strong understanding of ACF (repeaters, flexible content, clone fields, etc.)
- Skilled and confident in using WooCommerce to build high-traffic eCommerce sites
- Understanding of site speed importance and optimization techniques
- Good knowledge of responsive website design and UX
- Familiarity with the fundamentals of SEO and Digital Marketing
- Proficient in Microsoft Office (Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook), Internet navigation, and research
Advantageous:
- Design (Figma & Adobe Suite)
- Custom WordPress block development
- Plugin development
- GitHub experience
- Google Analytics
- PHP Storm editor
Professional attributes:
- High attention to detail
- Self-motivated and proactive attitude
- Ability to work in a fast-paced environment with changing deadlines and priorities while maintaining a positive attitude
- Outstanding organizational skills
- Must be able to work closely with a variety of personality types and communicate effectively across varying levels of the organization
- Ability to work under pressure and manage workloads effectively
- Sense of humour
- Patience
- Good problem-solving skills and a logical approach to work
- Ability to explain technical matters clearly
- Ability to work to deadlines
- Passionate about learning new things
- Ability to work independently and in a team
Desired Skills:
- WordPress Development
- WooCommerce
- HTML
- CSS
- SASS
- PHP
- Javascript
- REACT
- Advance custom fields plugin
- ACF Blocks
- Gutenberg Block Editor
- Full site editing
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years