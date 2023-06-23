Agile Scrum Master

Role Purpose:

As a Scaled Agile Scrum Master, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that the product development process adheres to our Agile methodology. You’ll work closely with team members and stakeholders in order to improve processes and practices as required.

You will also be involved in coaching teams on technical matters such as code refactoring, testing tools and best practice guidelines.

Qualifications

5 years of Scrum Master or equivalent experience in Agile development including coaching on agile methodologies

Knowledge of agile methodology and scaled framework like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe

Experience with Mobile product development highly desirable

SAFe or other project certifications highly desired

Wellness or insurance industry or related experience desirable

ServiceNow ITBM (Information Technology Business Management)

Requirements

Facilitate team organization and agile ceremonies, such as sprint planning, daily standups, reviews/demos, and retrospectives

Assist with release planning and communication

Facilitate continuous improvement and the development of a learning culture on teams

Understand and analyze performance measurements to facilitate team improvements

Maintain velocity, burn down/up reporting and communicate team progress

Ensure team is working efficiently towards clear, aligned sprint goals

Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of the SAFe framework in the organization

Assist with dependency management and cross team coordination

Desired Skills:

AGILE

SCRUM

MASTER

Learn more/Apply for this position