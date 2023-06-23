Angular/React Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking an experienced Angular/React Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities:

Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies

Perform product analysis and development tasks of an increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis

Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML, and CSS Make design and technical decisions for Angular/Reacts projects with all the standards and best practices

Ensuring high performance and best user experience

Providing solutions like changing the existing complex workflow into simple steps, using alternate technologies/libraries to simplify the current complex works.

Requirements:

More than two solid years experience working with Angular or React

Integrate REST services into the Angular Framework

Upload and work with media formats like video and images

Database knowledge will be an advantage (PostgreSQL or MySQL)

If you meet the above requirements and want to make a career-changing move, email your CV to [Email Address Removed].com.

Please have a look at our website for other exciting career opportunities [URL Removed]

Desired Skills:

Angular/React Developer

Angular/React Developer

Angular/React Developer

Learn more/Apply for this position