Angular/React Developer

Jun 23, 2023

Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking an experienced Angular/React Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.

Responsibilities:

  • Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies
  • Perform product analysis and development tasks of an increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis
  • Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML, and CSS Make design and technical decisions for Angular/Reacts projects with all the standards and best practices
  • Ensuring high performance and best user experience
  • Providing solutions like changing the existing complex workflow into simple steps, using alternate technologies/libraries to simplify the current complex works.

Requirements:

  • More than two solid years experience working with Angular or React
  • Integrate REST services into the Angular Framework
  • Upload and work with media formats like video and images
  • Database knowledge will be an advantage (PostgreSQL or MySQL)

Desired Skills:

