Hire Resolve’s client is urgently seeking an experienced Angular/React Developer to join their team in Johannesburg.
Responsibilities:
- Develop User interfaces for Modern Rich Internet Applications with the latest Front End Technologies
- Perform product analysis and development tasks of an increasingly complex nature which may require extensive research and analysis
- Writing tested and documented JavaScript, HTML, and CSS Make design and technical decisions for Angular/Reacts projects with all the standards and best practices
- Ensuring high performance and best user experience
- Providing solutions like changing the existing complex workflow into simple steps, using alternate technologies/libraries to simplify the current complex works.
Requirements:
- More than two solid years experience working with Angular or React
- Integrate REST services into the Angular Framework
- Upload and work with media formats like video and images
- Database knowledge will be an advantage (PostgreSQL or MySQL)
Desired Skills:
