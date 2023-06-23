Business Analyst – Front End – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a leading Investment Administrator in the Western Cape, has a contract vacancy for approximately 9 months for a Front End Business Analyst. The position will be mostly remote.

The Business Analyst will be responsible for developing specs for front-end client transactions, the data of which will flow into a back-end system. The successful candidate will be part of a team that will be developing new processes and software, therefore the position requires extensive research and “out-of-the-box” thinking, and the ability to work in an unstructured environment.

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY APPLY FOR THE POSITION IS YOU QUALIFY IN FULL ACCORDING TO THE SPEC.

A reputable Business Analysis qualification is essential, e.g., CBAP (Certified Business Analysis Professional) or IIBA (International Institute of Business Analysis).

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems is essential.

Previous experience in Fund Administration and/or Wealth Management and/or Asset Management is essential.

Must understand the flow of data between front-end and back-end systems.

Must be able to work in a ‘fluid’/unstructured environment, while delivering results without instructions.

Must be able to think on your feet.

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills.

Experience in the full range of business analysis. competencies (BABOK).

Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services.

Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven.

Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

