Business Analyst- On Boarding of New Clients – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a leading Investment Administrator in the Western Cape, has a contract vacancy for approximately 9 months, for a Business Analyst (onboarding of new clients). The position will be mostly remote.

The Business Analyst will be responsible for developing specs for software focusing on the onboarding process of new clients.

The successful candidate will be part of a team that will be developing new processes and software, therefore the position requires extensive research and “out-of-the-box” thinking, and the ability to work in an unstructured environment.

A reputable Business Analysis qualification is essential, e.g., CBAP (Certified Business Analysis Professional) or IIBA (International Institute of Business Analysis).

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems is essential.

Previous experience in Fund Administration and/or Wealth Management and/or Asset Management is essential.

Must understand the flow of data between front-end and back-end systems.

Previous experience in onboarding processes is highly beneficial.

Must be able to work in a ‘fluid’/unstructured environment, while delivering results without instructions.

Must be able to think on your feet.

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills.

Experience in the full range of business analysis. competencies (BABOK).

Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services.

Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven.

Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Desired Skills:

Analytical and critical thinking skills

BABOK

Attention to detail

Proactive

self-managed

Positive and Professional

Unquestionable integrity

Learn more/Apply for this position