Business Analyst (Performance Reporting) – Western Cape Cape Town

Our client, a Leading Investment Administrator, in the Western Cape, has a contract vacancy for a Business Analyst (Performance Reporting). The position will be mostly remote.

The Business Analyst will be responsible for developing specs for performance reporting software.

The successful candidate will be part of a team that will be developing new processes and software, therefore the position requires extensive research and “out-of-the-box” thinking, and the ability to work in an unstructured environment.

PLEASE NOTE; DO NOT APPLY UNLESS YOU COMPLY WITH THE JOB SPEC.

A reputable Business Analysis qualification is essential, e.g., CBAP (Certified Business Analysis Professional) or IIBA (International Institute of Business Analysis).

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems is essential.

Previous experience in Fund Administration and/or Wealth Management and/or Asset Management is essential.

Must understand the flow of data between front-end and back-end systems.

Previous experience in performance reporting is highly beneficial.

Must be able to work in a ‘fluid’/unstructured environment while delivering results without instructions.

Must be able to think on your feet.

Proven analytical and critical thinking skills.

Experience in the full range of business analysis. competencies (BABOK).

Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services.

Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and outcomes driven.

Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and stakeholder management skills.

Unquestionable integrity.

Desired Skills:

Keen attention to detail

Positive and Professional

Proactive

self-managed

BABOK

Proven analytical and critical thinking

Unquestionable integrity

