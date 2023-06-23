Business Intelligence Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our Client is looking for a Business Intelligence Developer.

The candidate will be responsible for aggregating data from multiple sources in an efficient data warehouse and designing reporting (BI) solutions for various clients according to requirements, which will bring crucial insight to business solutions. Analytics based on gathered data and providing new insights to the business is becoming more valuable.

Other responsibilities include liaising directly with clients to gather and analyze their requirements and be a representative for all client dealings.

Required Qualification:

Matric

Preferably 3 years Tertiary Qualification (BSc/BCom) in Information Systems or similar

Preferred Qualification:

Relevant Microsoft Certifications

3-5 years practical experience

SQL Query Design and Analysis (T-SQL)

Azure Data Factory: Develop ETL and pipelines in Azure Data Factory.

MS SSIS: Knowledge of SSIS and ETL.

Experience with MS Power BI and/or Tableau.

Experience with MS SSRS Report Development.

Have knowledge of Statistical Analysis Programming Language like Python or R.

Experience using Azure BI stack.

Knowledge of various Data Modelling principles.

MS Power BI: Experience using DAX.

Knowledge of API integration.

Experience with BI Tools like QlikView, QlikSense or Tableau.

Have Experience with MS PowerApps and Power Automate.

Key Responsibilities:

Ability to analyse complex data, identify patterns, and derive meaningful insights.

Proficiency in using tools like Tableau, Power BI, or QlikView for creating visualizations and reports.

SQL and Database Knowledge: Solid understanding of SQL and experience working with databases for data extraction and transformation.

Skills to identify and solve business problems using data-driven approaches.

Proficient in integrating data from diverse platforms.

Strong communication skills to present data findings and collaborate with stakeholders.

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

