Data Engineer 0313 – Gauteng Pretoria

Jun 23, 2023

Data Engineer

  • At least 3 years’ experience as data engineer
  • 3 years’ experience of Aws service for data engineers

ECS (Elastic Container Service)
Athena
Lambda
Glue

  • 3 years’ experience with Databases for Data Engineers e.g. aws DynamoDB (NO-SQL)
  • 3 years’ experience in Python (Python 3x) and Pyspark for writing Spark applications
  • 3 years’ experience with scripting (Powershell, Bash)
  • Basic experience with Aws components such as

VPC / Iam
CloudWatch (Metrics and Logs)
Param Store
Secret Manager
SNS
S3
Kinesis Streams

  • 1 years’ experience in data modelling (Oracle SQL)
  • Analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
  • Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
  • Data extraction and data preparation for tableau
  • Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
  • Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
  • Agile experience (e.g., scrum)

Desired Skills:

  • Data Engineer
  • AWS
  • Cloud
  • Python Data Engineer

