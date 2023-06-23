Data Engineer 0313

Data Engineer
- At least 3 years’ experience as data engineer
- 3 years’ experience of Aws service for data engineers
ECS (Elastic Container Service)
Athena
Lambda
Glue
- 3 years’ experience with Databases for Data Engineers e.g. aws DynamoDB (NO-SQL)
- 3 years’ experience in Python (Python 3x) and Pyspark for writing Spark applications
- 3 years’ experience with scripting (Powershell, Bash)
- Basic experience with Aws components such as
VPC / Iam
CloudWatch (Metrics and Logs)
Param Store
Secret Manager
SNS
S3
Kinesis Streams
- 1 years’ experience in data modelling (Oracle SQL)
- Analytical skills analysing large and complex data sets.
- Business Intelligence (BI) Experience
- Data extraction and data preparation for tableau
- Experience with Streaming (e.g., Kafka)
- Technical data modelling and schema design (“not drag and drop”)
- Agile experience (e.g., scrum)
Desired Skills:
- Data Engineer
- AWS
- Cloud
- Python Data Engineer