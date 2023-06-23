DevOps Engineer – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:
Responsible to collaborate with software developers, system operators and other IT staff members to manage system and code releases. Cross and merge the barriers that exist between software development, testing and operations teams and keep existing platforms and applications available.
Requirements
- Build scalable, efficient cloud infrastructure solutions.
- Effectively utilize monitoring and logging tools to identify root cause.
- Expert in working and deploying to Kubernetes.
- Expert in Bash and groovey scripting
- Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)
- Build, Manage and Support environments in Azure and AWS cloud.
- Deploy updates and fixes via automated pipelines.
- Troubleshoot production issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline code deployment.
- Evaluate existing applications and platforms, recommendation and implement alternative solutions for enhancing performance.
- Conduct systems tests and manage security, performance, and availability.
- Design, develop, and implement software integrations.
- Analyze code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of projects.
- Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation.
Qualifications
- Sc. Degree in Computer Science
- 5 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software engineering role
- Expert in code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, and Chef)
- Managing AWS infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture.
- Automation of development processes (CICD)
- 5 years’ experience in Kubernetes support and deployment
- 4 years’ experience in writing and supporting Jenkins files.
- Working knowledge of Groovey, Ruby or Python and known DevOps
- Working knowledge of GitHub with Github actions and Github runners
- Expert in building Helm charts and continuous deployment strategies
Skills:
- AWS and Azure Cloud
- Jenkins
- Strong Linux skills
- Kubernetes
- Ansible
- Terraform
- Puppet
- CFEngine
Knowledge:
- SDLC
- Bash scripting
- Jenkinsfile (pipeline as code)
- Kubernetes management
- Configuration Management Tools (Cfengine, Chef etc)
- Java runtime configuration
- Monitoring tools (Dynatrace, ELK, Grafana, Prometheus)
Desired Skills:
- DevOps Engineer
- Puppet
- Ansible
- and Chef
- Managing AWS infrastructure
- CICD
- Kubernetes support and deployment
- writing and supporting Jenkins files.