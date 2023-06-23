DevOps Engineer – Offshore

Role Purpose:

As a DevOps Engineer, you’ll be responsible for maintaining and improving our production infrastructure.

You will work with the Operations team to ensure that all servers are running at peak performance. You will also manage the server inventory in order to keep track of all hardware, software and network devices used within the company.

Qualifications

Sc. Degree in Computer Science

5 years’ experience as a DevOps Engineer or equivalent software engineering role

Expert in code deployment tools (Puppet, Ansible, and Chef)

Managing AWS infrastructure which includes setup, monitoring and alerts, resource allocation, and deployment architecture.

Automation of development processes (CICD)

5 years’ experience in Kubernetes support and deployment

4 years’ experience in writing and supporting Jenkins files.

Working knowledge of Groovey, Ruby or Python and known DevOps

Working knowledge of GitHub with GitHub actions and GitHub runners

Expert in building Helm charts and continuous deployment strategies

Requirements

Build scalable, efficient cloud infrastructure solutions.

Effectively utilize monitoring and logging tools to identify root cause.

Expert in working and deploying to Kubernetes.

Expert in Bash and Groovey scripting

Implement automation tools and frameworks (CI/CD pipelines)

Build, Manage and Support environments in Azure and AWS cloud.

Deploy updates and fixes via automated pipelines.

Troubleshoot production issues and coordinate with the development team to streamline code deployment.

Evaluate existing applications and platforms, recommendation and implement alternative solutions for enhancing performance.

Conduct systems tests and manage security, performance, and availability.

Design, develop, and implement software integrations.

Analyze code and communicate detailed reviews to development teams to ensure a marked improvement in applications and the timely completion of projects.

Develop and maintain design and troubleshooting documentation.

Skills:

AWS and Azure Cloud

Jenkins

Strong Linux skills

Kubernetes

Ansible

Terraform

Puppet

CFEngine

Knowledge:

SDLC

Bash scripting

Jenkinsfile (Pipeline as code)

Kubernetes management

Configuration Management Tools (Cfengine, Chef etc.)

Java runtime configuration

Monitoring tools (Dynatrace, ELK, Grafana, Prometheus)

Desired Skills:

aws

jenkins

linux

