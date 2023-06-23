European ICT spending set to expand

European ICT spending is expected to post a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5,4% over the 2022-2027 period, according to International Data Corporation (IDC).

In a clear indication of the resiliency of the European ICT market, IDC’s Worldwide Black Book: Live Edition reports the market will grow 3% in constant currency terms in 2023, rising to $1 046,8-billion.

IDC says software and services growth will propel the market upward; however, some hardware categories are forecast to decline, slowing overall growth.

Europe’s economic slowdown, inflation, and high interest rates continue to weigh on consumers and businesses, impacting ICT spending. Customer cautiousness is expected to impact the devices market, which is projected to decline 9.4% year on year in 2023. Nevertheless, as inflation recedes, a modest rebound is anticipated in last quarter of 2023 for some products, including consumer PCs.

European businesses will move forward with digital transformation initiatives to improve their market performance and build resiliency. Cloud deployments are projected to increase in support of business continuity and disaster recovery plans.

Investments in security solutions will remain a priority as companies act to protect themselves from cyberattacks and comply with new regulations. Software and IaaS adoption will be major spending drivers as organizations pursue innovation and cost reductions.

“There is a clear sign that the European ICT market remains resilient even amidst periods of volatility and economic uncertainty,” says Lubomir Dimitrov, software research manager with IDC. “The performance of the overall ICT market could be even better this year, as technology areas like software and services are expected to maintain a strong positive trajectory, while the poor performance of certain hardware categories will impede overall growth.”