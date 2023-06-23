Full Stack Java Developer (2031, 2340) KG – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 23, 2023

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

  • Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.

  • Deployment and maintenance of platform services to ensure business continuity.

  • Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

  • Implement testing and monitoring tools to ensure the optimum availability of the Platform.

  • Review and present proposed system solutions to ensure high performing environment.

  • Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery standards of company.

  • Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

  • Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

  • Transition of legacy systems environments to new Windchill Platform architecture.

  • Effective systematic problem solving and implementing of workarounds to ensure Platform availability in business hours.

  • Work in a full DEVOPS environment with international colleagues

  • Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

  • Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

  • Standby based on a rotational schedule to support the up time of the Platform for business.

Soft skills

  • Problem solving capabilities

  • Ability to work as part of a team

  • Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

  • Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

  • Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

  • Strong presentation skills

  • Above-board work ethics

  • Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

  • Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required

  • Willing and able to travel internationally

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

  • IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience

  • IT Diploma / BCom / BSc degree advantageous

  • 3 – 8+ years IT relevant experience

  • Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Kubernetes

  • Linux / Unix experience

  • Docker

  • GitHub

  • Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)

  • Cloud Architecture Azure

  • Terraform

  • SQL/NoSQL

  • Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

  • Windchill experience

  • (Jira, Confluence)

  • Agile Working Model

  • Operations experience

  • JavaScript /CSS/ NodeJS

  • Java EE

  • Spring/Quarkus

  • JMS knowledge

  • Kafka

  • German Speaking

Desired Skills:

  • Java EE
  • Kubernetes
  • Cloud Architecture Azure

