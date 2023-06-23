Full Stack Java Developer (2031, 2340) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?

Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.

Deployment and maintenance of platform services to ensure business continuity.

Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes

Implement testing and monitoring tools to ensure the optimum availability of the Platform.

Review and present proposed system solutions to ensure high performing environment.

Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery standards of company.

Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives

Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).

Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.

Transition of legacy systems environments to new Windchill Platform architecture.

Effective systematic problem solving and implementing of workarounds to ensure Platform availability in business hours.

Work in a full DEVOPS environment with international colleagues

Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets

Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required

Standby based on a rotational schedule to support the up time of the Platform for business.

Soft skills

Problem solving capabilities

Ability to work as part of a team

Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality

Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users

Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation

Strong presentation skills

Above-board work ethics

Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project

Willing and able to travel internationally

Minimum Requirements:

WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?

IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience

IT Diploma / BCom / BSc degree advantageous

3 – 8+ years IT relevant experience

Agile working experience advantageous

ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Kubernetes

Linux / Unix experience

Docker

GitHub

Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)

Cloud Architecture Azure

Terraform

SQL/NoSQL

Knowledge of webservices (Restful)

ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:

Windchill experience

(Jira, Confluence)

Agile Working Model

Operations experience

JavaScript /CSS/ NodeJS

Java EE

Spring/Quarkus

JMS knowledge

Kafka

German Speaking

