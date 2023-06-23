Full Stack Java Developer (2031, 2340) KG – Gauteng Midrand

WHAT WILL BE YOUR ROLE AND RESPONSIBILITIES?
- Perform daily system handover and start-up tasks to ensure operational readiness of systems.
- Deployment and maintenance of platform services to ensure business continuity.
- Assist user departments in drafting system requirement documentation based on business processes
- Implement testing and monitoring tools to ensure the optimum availability of the Platform.
- Review and present proposed system solutions to ensure high performing environment.
- Develop systems solutions in line with quality and delivery standards of company.
- Propose and review system design and evaluate alternatives
- Preparation of system/technical documentation (as per ISO standards).
- Ability and willingness to coach and give training to fellow colleagues and users when required.
- Transition of legacy systems environments to new Windchill Platform architecture.
- Effective systematic problem solving and implementing of workarounds to ensure Platform availability in business hours.
- Work in a full DEVOPS environment with international colleagues
- Action and resolve IM (Incident Management) tickets
- Action and resolve CIM (Critical Incident Management) tickets as required
- Standby based on a rotational schedule to support the up time of the Platform for business.
Soft skills
- Problem solving capabilities
- Ability to work as part of a team
- Ability to work interdependently as well as independently and to submit deliverables on time and with excellent quality
- Excellent interpersonal and organisational skills with the ability to communicate effectively (both verbally and in writing) with both technical and non-technical colleagues / users
- Strong ability to understand and interpret business needs and requirements with an aptitude to move concepts through to proposal and successful implementation
- Strong presentation skills
- Above-board work ethics
- Flexibility to take up different tasks in the project
- Willing and able to travel internationally
Minimum Requirements:
WHICH QUALIFICATIONS/EXPERIENCE DO WE NEED FOR THE ROLE?
- IT Degree and/or relevant qualifications / years of experience
- IT Diploma / BCom / BSc degree advantageous
- 3 – 8+ years IT relevant experience
- Agile working experience advantageous
ESSENTIAL SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Kubernetes
- Linux / Unix experience
- Docker
- GitHub
- Jenkins (Provision, Configure, Maintain and Secure, Pipelines)
- Cloud Architecture Azure
- Terraform
- SQL/NoSQL
- Knowledge of webservices (Restful)
ADVANTAGEOUS SKILLS REQUIREMENTS:
- Windchill experience
- (Jira, Confluence)
- Agile Working Model
- Operations experience
- JavaScript /CSS/ NodeJS
- Java EE
- Spring/Quarkus
- JMS knowledge
- Kafka
- German Speaking
Desired Skills:
- Java EE
- Kubernetes
- Cloud Architecture Azure