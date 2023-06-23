IAM – SOD Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:

A Project Manager required to accelerate project horizon post go-live access remediations, Saviynt deployment oversight and segregation of duty remediations.

Qualifications

Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or related field required.

Relevant Project Manager qualification

5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects / Cyber Security projects / Identity & Access / Governance deployments.

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a leadership role in project management and/or change management with an emphasis on organizational development.

Requirements

Track Project Horizon BAU access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role.

Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage

Instances

Manage and track the following activities.

Control Design Authority Establishment

Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365

Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365

Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances

