IAM – SOD Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Jun 23, 2023

Role Purpose:
A Project Manager required to accelerate project horizon post go-live access remediations, Saviynt deployment oversight and segregation of duty remediations.

Qualifications

  • Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or related field required.
  • Relevant Project Manager qualification
  • 5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects / Cyber Security projects / Identity & Access / Governance deployments.
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a leadership role in project management and/or change management with an emphasis on organizational development.

Requirements

  • Track Project Horizon BAU access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role.
  • Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage
  • Instances
  • Manage and track the following activities.
  • Control Design Authority Establishment
  • Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365
  • Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365
  • Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances

Desired Skills:

  • ERP Projects
  • Cyber Security projects
  • Identity & Access
  • Governance deployments
  • change management
  • D365 and all Sage

