IAM – SOD Project Manager – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:
A Project Manager required to accelerate project horizon post go-live access remediations, Saviynt deployment oversight and segregation of duty remediations.
Qualifications
- Bachelor’s degree in Business Management or related field required.
- Relevant Project Manager qualification
- 5 years’ experience in managing IT or ERP Projects / Cyber Security projects / Identity & Access / Governance deployments.
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a leadership role in project management and/or change management with an emphasis on organizational development.
Requirements
- Track Project Horizon BAU access management remediation, including but not limited to implementation of manufacturing site restriction role.
- Oversight on Saviynt integration and ruleset configuration for D365 and all Sage
- Instances
- Manage and track the following activities.
- Control Design Authority Establishment
- Review and implementation of RACM Framework for D365
- Review and implementation of TCCC Rulesets for D365
- Segregation of duty (SoD) remediations for D365 and Sage instances
Desired Skills:
- ERP Projects
- Cyber Security projects
- Identity & Access
- Governance deployments
- change management
- D365 and all Sage