Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our Client, a payment solutions partner, seeks a BA, based in Cape Town.
Required Education and Experience:
- Tertiary Diploma (Commerce);
- 5 years BA experience (including 2 years Payment’s domain experience)
- Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB).
Duties and Responsibilities:
- Internal & User Acceptance Testing
- Business Requirements Analysis
- Pre-Sales Analysis/Product Support
- Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements;
- Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement;
- Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case; and
- Do product demonstrations and provide sales support.
Desired Skills:
- UAT
- Payment
- Scrum
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years