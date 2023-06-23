Intermediate Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Jun 23, 2023

Our Client, a payment solutions partner, seeks a BA, based in Cape Town.

Required Education and Experience:

  • Tertiary Diploma (Commerce);
  • 5 years BA experience (including 2 years Payment’s domain experience)
  • Intermediate level analysis certification (CBPA/IIB).

Duties and Responsibilities:

  • Internal & User Acceptance Testing
  • Business Requirements Analysis
  • Pre-Sales Analysis/Product Support
  • Work with the relevant Product Manager to elicit accurate and comprehensive product roadmap/backlog requirements;
  • Work with the relevant Product Manager and Account Manager to analyse client requirements to determine scope and effort in support of the client commercial engagement;
  • Complete modelling, including providing Product Manager with input to business case; and
  • Do product demonstrations and provide sales support.

Desired Skills:

  • UAT
  • Payment
  • Scrum

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

