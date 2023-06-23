IT Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

A non-profit organization dedicated to improving the lives of individuals and communities across Africa, and who works towards promoting education, healthcare, sustainable development, and empowerment programs, is currently seeking a highly skilled and motivated IT Administrator to join their team and oversee their information technology infrastructure and systems.

DUTIES:

Network and System Administration:

Manage and maintain the organization’s computer networks, servers, and systems locally in SA and for the offices in Africa.

Ensure network security, data integrity, and system backups.

Monitor network performance and troubleshoot network issues.

Install, configure, and maintain hardware and software components.

Manage user accounts, permissions, and access rights.

Help Desk Support:

Provide technical support and troubleshooting assistance to staff members.

Respond to IT support tickets and resolve issues in a timely manner.

Assist with hardware and software installations, upgrades, and maintenance.

Conduct training sessions to enhance staff members’ IT skills and knowledge.

Maintain an inventory of IT assets and equipment.

Information Security and Data Protection:

Implement and enforce information security policies and procedures.

Conduct regular security audits and vulnerability assessments.

Monitor and respond to security incidents and breaches.

Collaborate with staff members to ensure data protection and privacy.

Stay updated on emerging IT security trends and technologies.

Technology Planning and Implementation:

Collaborate with the leadership team to develop IT strategies aligned with organizational goals.

Research and evaluate new technologies, software, and IT solutions.

Manage IT projects, including system upgrades and infrastructure improvements.

Prepare and manage the IT budget, ensuring cost-effective solutions.

Coordinate with external vendors and service providers.

IT Policies and Documentation:

Develop and maintain IT policies, procedures, and documentation.

Create user manuals and guides for software and systems.

Ensure compliance with relevant laws, regulations, and licensing requirements.

Maintain an inventory of software licenses and track renewals.

Perform regular audits to ensure software compliance.

REQUIREMENTS:

Fluent in English and French.

Ideally a Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology, Computer Science, or a related field.

Proven experience as an IT Administrator or a similar role.

Strong knowledge of network administration, systems management, and security practices.

Proficient in operating systems, network protocols, and hardware troubleshooting.

Familiarity with cloud services and virtualization technologies.

Experience in the non-profit sector is a plus.

ATTRIBUTES:

Excellent problem-solving and analytical skills.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and prioritize tasks effectively.

COMMENTS:

