IT Support Administrator – KwaZulu-Natal Prospecton

DUR001858 – IT SUPPORT ADMINISTRATOR- (PROSPECTON, KZN)

Purpose of the Job:

To be responsible for providing administration and user support for our Warehouse Management System (WMS). You will also be involved in application development, coding, user interface support, and Oasis Support (proprietary system). Please note that the latter two responsibilities are subject to on-the-job training of 6 months.

Required Qualifications

Certificate or Diploma in IT, Tech Support, CompTIA, or relevant disciplines.

Technical Competencies & Experience:

Minimum of 2 years of similar experience.

Proficiency in programming languages such as SQL (stored procedures, scripting), XML, HTML, and C#.

Administration and user support for Warehouse Management System (WMS).

Application development and coding.

User interface coding and support. (Note: Subject to on-the-job training of 6 months)

Oasis Support (proprietary system). (Note: Subject to on-the-job training of 6 months)

General IT-specific routine and helpdesk performance requirements.

Behavioural Competencies:

Exceptional communication and reporting skills (written & verbal)

Good interpersonal skills.

Ability to work under pressure.

Attention to detail.

Strong focus and consistent delivery of high-quality results within specified timelines.

Ability to work independently for extended periods.

Remuneration:

Market-related

IMPORTANT – Only shortlisted candidates meeting the above criteria will be considered. If you do not hear from us within two weeks of applying, please consider yourself unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

C#

HTML

XML

SQL

WMS

