SUMMARY:

Our client, leaders in the Office Automation and ICT (Information Computer Technology) services industry, is seeking an experienced IT Technician to join their dynamic team based in Pietermaritzburg.

POSITION INFO:

Key Responsibilities:

Installing and configuring computer hardware, operating systems and applications

Programming, installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of all PABX systems

Programming, installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of all CCTV systems

Conduct site survey before installations

Configuration of ADSL, VoIP, WIFI, 3G routers

Set up of IP PBX VoIP network

SIP Trunks and VOIP installations

Installations and troubleshooting of cabling infrastructure

Voice Over IP network maintenance

Connectivity – Fiber, Microwave links and LTE

Data cabling and voice cabling

Voice and Data integration

Troubleshooting in a networking infrastructure

Troubleshooting system and network problems and diagnosing and solving hardware or Software faults.

Respond to Service desk requests and resolving user issues within SLA times.

Conduct fault finding analysis

Upon completion of full installation, handover must be completed with the client/customer

Up to date with H&S regulations and SOP’s (standard operating procedures)

Communicate with customers to explain problems and procedures with the equipment

To ensure that the Service Coordinator is given accurate information relating to service calls and installations

To complete all necessary paperwork relating to your job and to ensure that it is presented in an accurate manner and on time

Rapidly establishing and maintaining a good working relationship with colleagues, customers and 3rd Party Professionals, such as software developers.

Desired Experience & Qualification:

Matric

A+

N+

Networking experience and knowledge is crucial

Experience with Onsite and Remote PABX systems including VoIP

Full Installation of PABX system Onsite and Hosted

Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint)

Microsoft Server

Microsoft 365

3 years previous experience within the office automation industry preferable

2 years previous technology experience

Experience in the maintenance of Firewalls

Firewall certifications will be Advantageous

Key Performance Indicators

Knowledge:

Installation of PABX, CCTV & Network systems

Fault diagnosis & repairs

Telephonic Management Systems Installations & Maintenance

VOIP installations & maintenance

Telephonic support

Installation of new points

Training

Cabling

Competencies:

Attention to detail

High standard of accuracy & proficiency

Must be honest and trustworthy

Must be able to work independently on site and as part of a team

Strong time management skills and the ability to work under pressure

Must show an analytical approach toward tasks

Excellent Communication skills at all levels – verbal and written in English

Ability to effectively handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment

Must have the ability to drive results

Must be customer centric

Own vehicle and Valid Driver’s License – NOT NEGOTIABLE

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

Interested applicants are requested to submit their CVs via email to [Email Address Removed] quoting the reference number JEN1904

Correspondence is reserved for shortlisted candidates.

Should you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider your application to be unsuccessful.

Desired Skills:

PABX

CCTV

Networks

Firewalls

Installations

Support

Troubleshooting

A+

N+

Office Automation

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

Certificate

About The Employer:

Our client are well established leaders within the Office Automation and ICT (Information Computer Technology) services industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic salary

Fuel Allowance

