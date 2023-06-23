IT Technician

Jun 23, 2023

SUMMARY:

Our client, leaders in the Office Automation and ICT (Information Computer Technology) services industry, is seeking an experienced IT Technician to join their dynamic team based in Pietermaritzburg.

POSITION INFO:

Key Responsibilities:

  • Installing and configuring computer hardware, operating systems and applications
  • Programming, installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of all PABX systems
  • Programming, installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of all CCTV systems
  • Conduct site survey before installations
  • Configuration of ADSL, VoIP, WIFI, 3G routers
  • Set up of IP PBX VoIP network
  • SIP Trunks and VOIP installations
  • Installations and troubleshooting of cabling infrastructure
  • Voice Over IP network maintenance
  • Connectivity – Fiber, Microwave links and LTE
  • Data cabling and voice cabling
  • Voice and Data integration
  • Troubleshooting in a networking infrastructure
  • Troubleshooting system and network problems and diagnosing and solving hardware or Software faults.
  • Respond to Service desk requests and resolving user issues within SLA times.
  • Conduct fault finding analysis
  • Upon completion of full installation, handover must be completed with the client/customer
  • Up to date with H&S regulations and SOP’s (standard operating procedures)
  • Communicate with customers to explain problems and procedures with the equipment
  • To ensure that the Service Coordinator is given accurate information relating to service calls and installations
  • To complete all necessary paperwork relating to your job and to ensure that it is presented in an accurate manner and on time
  • Rapidly establishing and maintaining a good working relationship with colleagues, customers and 3rd Party Professionals, such as software developers.

Desired Experience & Qualification:

  • Matric
  • A+
  • N+
  • Networking experience and knowledge is crucial
  • Experience with Onsite and Remote PABX systems including VoIP
  • Full Installation of PABX system Onsite and Hosted
  • Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint)
  • Microsoft Server
  • Microsoft 365
  • 3 years previous experience within the office automation industry preferable
  • 2 years previous technology experience
  • Experience in the maintenance of Firewalls
  • Firewall certifications will be Advantageous
  • Key Performance Indicators

Knowledge:

  • Installation of PABX, CCTV & Network systems
  • Fault diagnosis & repairs
  • Telephonic Management Systems Installations & Maintenance
  • VOIP installations & maintenance
  • Telephonic support
  • Installation of new points
  • Training
  • Cabling

Competencies:

  • Attention to detail
  • High standard of accuracy & proficiency
  • Must be honest and trustworthy
  • Must be able to work independently on site and as part of a team
  • Strong time management skills and the ability to work under pressure
  • Must show an analytical approach toward tasks
  • Excellent Communication skills at all levels – verbal and written in English
  • Ability to effectively handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment
  • Must have the ability to drive results
  • Must be customer centric
  • Own vehicle and Valid Driver’s License – NOT NEGOTIABLE

APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:

  • Interested applicants are requested to submit their CVs via email to [Email Address Removed] quoting the reference number JEN1904
  • Correspondence is reserved for shortlisted candidates.
  • Should you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider your application to be unsuccessful.

About The Employer:

Our client are well established leaders within the Office Automation and ICT (Information Computer Technology) services industry.

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • Basic salary
  • Fuel Allowance

