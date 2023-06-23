SUMMARY:
Our client, leaders in the Office Automation and ICT (Information Computer Technology) services industry, is seeking an experienced IT Technician to join their dynamic team based in Pietermaritzburg.
POSITION INFO:
Key Responsibilities:
- Installing and configuring computer hardware, operating systems and applications
- Programming, installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of all PABX systems
- Programming, installation, troubleshooting and maintenance of all CCTV systems
- Conduct site survey before installations
- Configuration of ADSL, VoIP, WIFI, 3G routers
- Set up of IP PBX VoIP network
- SIP Trunks and VOIP installations
- Installations and troubleshooting of cabling infrastructure
- Voice Over IP network maintenance
- Connectivity – Fiber, Microwave links and LTE
- Data cabling and voice cabling
- Voice and Data integration
- Troubleshooting in a networking infrastructure
- Troubleshooting system and network problems and diagnosing and solving hardware or Software faults.
- Respond to Service desk requests and resolving user issues within SLA times.
- Conduct fault finding analysis
- Upon completion of full installation, handover must be completed with the client/customer
- Up to date with H&S regulations and SOP’s (standard operating procedures)
- Communicate with customers to explain problems and procedures with the equipment
- To ensure that the Service Coordinator is given accurate information relating to service calls and installations
- To complete all necessary paperwork relating to your job and to ensure that it is presented in an accurate manner and on time
- Rapidly establishing and maintaining a good working relationship with colleagues, customers and 3rd Party Professionals, such as software developers.
Desired Experience & Qualification:
- Matric
- A+
- N+
- Networking experience and knowledge is crucial
- Experience with Onsite and Remote PABX systems including VoIP
- Full Installation of PABX system Onsite and Hosted
- Microsoft Office (MS Word, MS Excel, MS PowerPoint)
- Microsoft Server
- Microsoft 365
- 3 years previous experience within the office automation industry preferable
- 2 years previous technology experience
- Experience in the maintenance of Firewalls
- Firewall certifications will be Advantageous
- Key Performance Indicators
Knowledge:
- Installation of PABX, CCTV & Network systems
- Fault diagnosis & repairs
- Telephonic Management Systems Installations & Maintenance
- VOIP installations & maintenance
- Telephonic support
- Installation of new points
- Training
- Cabling
Competencies:
- Attention to detail
- High standard of accuracy & proficiency
- Must be honest and trustworthy
- Must be able to work independently on site and as part of a team
- Strong time management skills and the ability to work under pressure
- Must show an analytical approach toward tasks
- Excellent Communication skills at all levels – verbal and written in English
- Ability to effectively handle multiple tasks in a fast-paced environment
- Must have the ability to drive results
- Must be customer centric
- Own vehicle and Valid Driver’s License – NOT NEGOTIABLE
APPLICATION INSTRUCTIONS:
- Interested applicants are requested to submit their CVs via email to [Email Address Removed] quoting the reference number JEN1904
- Correspondence is reserved for shortlisted candidates.
- Should you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application, please consider your application to be unsuccessful.
Desired Skills:
- PABX
- CCTV
- Networks
- Firewalls
- Installations
- Support
- Troubleshooting
- A+
- N+
- Office Automation
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Certificate
About The Employer:
Our client are well established leaders within the Office Automation and ICT (Information Computer Technology) services industry.
Employer & Job Benefits:
- Basic salary
- Fuel Allowance