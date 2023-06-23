IT Technician at Resilience Personnel – Western Cape Bellville

Responsibilities:
- Provide professional IT support to staff
- Analyze IT problems, seek, develop and implement solutions as required together with 3rd party IT support service providers.
- Install and maintain remote support software when required: Team Viewer and Any Desk. Strictly maintain all documentation: username and password lists, infrastructure changes, licensing.
- Continuous communication is essential especially on ongoing matters with office staff.
- Continuously consult on cost effective computer and network solutions to improve IT support services.
- Document and manage all IT licensing aspects.
- Implement, configure and secure staff IT hardware, software and associated solutions, network (wired / wireless) and printers.
- Install, repair and service computers including associated equipment.
- Provide input on matters associated with site preparation and installation of computer systems.
- Provide input/information relating to company’s hardware and software purchasing decisions (including obtaining quotes, specifications and motivation).
- Continuous communication is essential in all IT support matters with staff.
- Ensure that a high level of IT security is maintained and kept up to date (antivirus programs, VPN tunneling, Microsoft patch updates).
- Monitor staff computer systems in order to optimize performance and to initiate recovery action after system failures as and when they occur.
Requirements:
- Matric a must and relevant MCSE training would be beneficial
- A+ and N+ qualified.
- Basic, technical Pastel experience: install, configure, support
- Setup and secure wifi LAN access points, LAN printers, switches
- Basic LAN support knowledge
- Good knowledge Windows10, Server 2012 (AD an advantage).
- Self-help knowledge on TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP, DNS.
- Office 365 Tenant Management
- Knowledge of general ISP services: domain and email hosting
- Setup and configure VoIP telephony services
- Clear criminal record
- Must reside in Cape Town
- Own Transport
- If you do not receive a response within 1 week, please consider your application unsuccessful
Desired Skills:
- IT
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric