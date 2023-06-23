IT Technician at Resilience Personnel

Jun 23, 2023

Responsibilities:

  • Provide professional IT support to staff
  • Analyze IT problems, seek, develop and implement solutions as required together with 3rd party IT support service providers.
  • Install and maintain remote support software when required: Team Viewer and Any Desk. Strictly maintain all documentation: username and password lists, infrastructure changes, licensing.
  • Continuous communication is essential especially on ongoing matters with office staff.
  • Continuously consult on cost effective computer and network solutions to improve IT support services.
  • Document and manage all IT licensing aspects.
  • Implement, configure and secure staff IT hardware, software and associated solutions, network (wired / wireless) and printers.
  • Install, repair and service computers including associated equipment.
  • Provide input on matters associated with site preparation and installation of computer systems.
  • Provide input/information relating to company’s hardware and software purchasing decisions (including obtaining quotes, specifications and motivation).
  • Ensure that a high level of IT security is maintained and kept up to date (antivirus programs, VPN tunneling, Microsoft patch updates).
  • Monitor staff computer systems in order to optimize performance and to initiate recovery action after system failures as and when they occur.

Requirements:

  • Matric a must and relevant MCSE training would be beneficial
  • A+ and N+ qualified.
  • Basic, technical Pastel experience: install, configure, support
  • Setup and secure wifi LAN access points, LAN printers, switches
  • Basic LAN support knowledge
  • Good knowledge Windows10, Server 2012 (AD an advantage).
  • Self-help knowledge on TCP/IP subnetting, DHCP, DNS.
  • Office 365 Tenant Management
  • Knowledge of general ISP services: domain and email hosting
  • Setup and configure VoIP telephony services
  • Clear criminal record
  • Must reside in Cape Town
  • Own Transport
Desired Skills:

  • IT

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years Systems / Network Administration

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Grade 12 / Matric

