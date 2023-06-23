Junior IT Software Developer – Cape Town – Western Cape Cape Town CBD

Our client, an established law firm operating throughout South Africa, is looking for a Junior IT Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
The purpose of the role is to offer support to the Operations Manager, and to assist with IT related requests and software development.
Key performance areas include, but are not limited to, the following:
- C# (web and desktop)
- MSSQL (administration and programming)
- Coding in HTML
- Advanced MS Excel
MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:
- Matric
- Tertiary IT qualification
- Relevant working experience of at least 1 year
KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:
- Highly tech savvy
- Problem identifier and solver
- Organised
- Strong attention to detail
- Able to work independently
- Strong capacity to manage high work volumes
- Able to prioritise – strong time-management skills
- Able to meet deadlines timeously
