Junior IT Software Developer – Cape Town

Our client, an established law firm operating throughout South Africa, is looking for a Junior IT Software Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

The purpose of the role is to offer support to the Operations Manager, and to assist with IT related requests and software development.

Key performance areas include, but are not limited to, the following:

C# (web and desktop)

MSSQL (administration and programming)

Coding in HTML

Advanced MS Excel

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Matric

Tertiary IT qualification

Relevant working experience of at least 1 year

KNOWLEDGE AND SKILLS REQUIRED:

Highly tech savvy

Problem identifier and solver

Organised

Strong attention to detail

Able to work independently

Strong capacity to manage high work volumes

Able to prioritise – strong time-management skills

Able to meet deadlines timeously

