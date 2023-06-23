Manual Test Analyst – Midrand – Contract (Hybrid) – Up to R600 per hour at E – merge IT Recruitment

An exciting opportunity awaits you as a Manual Test Analyst at a market-leading luxury vehicle company. Joining a team of dynamic and imaginative individuals, you will be at the forefront of innovation and cutting-edge technology in the automotive industry.

As a member of this incredible team, you will have exposure to various aspects of the tech space, including reporting, planning, implementation, and execution. You will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of the company’s products through thorough manual testing processes.

This is your chance to secure the job of your dreams and take your career to new heights in the exciting world of luxury vehicle technology. Don’t let this incredible opportunity slip away – APPLY NOW!

Experience with the following technologies is important:

Min 5 years experience in testing (Manual Testing).

Agile work experience.

JIRA

ALM

Confluence

Selenium

UFT

Serenity

Cucumber

Appium

Performance Centre

Qualifications needed:

Computer Science Degree/Diploma or equivalent experience.

ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

Advantageous Skills Requirements:

Web and digital project experience.

Agile working experience.

Reference Number for this position is RT56816 which is a long-term contract position based in Midrand offering a rate of between R500 to R600 per hour negotiable on experience and ability. Contact Ryan at [Email Address Removed] or call him on [Phone Number Removed]; to discuss this and other opportunities.

Are you ready for a change of scenery? The e-Merge IT recruitment is a specialist niche recruitment agency. We offer our candidates options so that we can successfully place the right developers with the right companies in the right roles. Check out the e-Merge website [URL Removed] for more great positions.

Do you have a friend who is a developer or technology specialist? We pay cash for successful referrals!

Desired Skills:

Agile

Jira

Selenium

Testing Automation

Manual Testing

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years Software Development

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position