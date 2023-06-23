Mid level Project Manager

Our client, a leading Investment Administrator Company, in the Western Cape has a contract vacancy for 9 months but the successful candidate will be able to work remotely. The client will sponsor the Resource to attend meetings in Cape Town should the Resource does not reside in the Western Cape.

To be a successful Project Manager in this environment, you should demonstrate strong leadership, ownership and teamworking skills. You should demonstrate excellent communication skills, have a deep curiosity and eventual competence around the system SDLC.

5+ years Project Management / Delivery experience.

Experience in the Fund Administration and/or Wealth Management.

Knowledge of Investment and/or Retail Investment is an advantage.

Knowledge of Flexcube is an advantage.

Knowledge of front-end development technologies and tools e.g. HTML, CSS etc. is an advantage.

Knowledge of database query languages e.g. SQL is an advantage.

Knowledge of web applications is an advantage.

Understanding of financial markets and financial systems is essential.

A Project Management qualification

Exceptional client-facing skills.

Proven leadership skills with excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Strong organizational skills.

Proactive with a sense of urgency and the ability to establish priorities and make decisions.

Ability to simplify complex problems and processes in a challenging, dynamic environment.

Detail oriented, and not willing to say “OK” until something meets your standards.

Passionate about great user and client experiences.

Knowledgeable about SDLC process.

A great team player, able to interact easily with both business and technology stakeholders.

Strong analytical skills and strong attention to detail.

Ability to communicate effectively with teams and stakeholders.

Ability to source information from the users/clients.

Ability to work under pressure, time management, provide reasonable effort estimations and to be able to multi-task across multiple projects and communicate effectively.

Unquestionable integrity and accountability.

Uncompromising in delivery of excellent quality.

Proven track record of understanding and identifying risks in functional changes and successfully directing efforts.

Desired Skills:

Exceptional client-facing skills

Proven leadership skills

Strong organizational skills

Sense of urgency

Ability to simplify complex problems

Detail oriented

Learn more/Apply for this position