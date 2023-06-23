Mobile Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are currently looking for a highly skilled Mobile Automation Tester to join our team. As a Mobile Automation Tester, you will play a crucial role in ensuring the quality and reliability of our mobile applications. You will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing comprehensive automated test strategies specifically tailored for mobile platforms. We require someone who is comfortable doing both Automation and Manual Testing.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential Functions/ Job Description:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing ones.

Automation frameworks.

Mobile testing with Appium.

Experience with Technologies as required: Java / JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ RobotFramework/

TestNG / Appium/Cypress, etc.

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps /TFS/ X-Ray, etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases.

Ability to perform functional testing.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Other Technologies: Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage).

Comfortable working in an Agile environment.

Years experience: 7+

Work environment:

Permanent position: (Full time – hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg)

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

