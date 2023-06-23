Nymbis achieves Veeam Reseller Ready MSP Backup competency

Nymbis Cloud Solutions has become the first partner in Africa to achieve Veeam Reseller Ready for Managed Service Provider (MSP) Backup Competency.

Powered by Vivica Holdings, Nymbis delivers an available, national cloud computing platform powered by VMware Cloud, as well as hybrid and hyperscale cloud offerings from Microsoft Azure. This includes data protection and compliance, made easy with customisable and integrated solutions powered by Veeam.

“This certification adds tremendous credibility to Nymbis as a cloud provider and reseller of Veeam’s products and solutions. Achieving this shows that Nymbis has gone beyond the norm in being able to offer its customers Veeam-powered solutions to build reliable, enterprise-grade Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) and Disaster Recovery-as-a-Service (DRaaS) offerings,” says Lauren Mansfield, senior product manager for data protection at Nymbis Cloud Solutions.

Mansfield adds that the certification highlights that Nymbis has the skills and expertise to build the right solutions for its customers. In addition, the requirements for this certification include having Service Level Agreements (SLAs) with a guaranteed 99.95% uptime, self-service capabilities and the ability to scale solutions as needed.

“We are excited to present this platform to our business partners and the market at large as it transforms their ability to directly engage with their end customers and provide functional backup and disaster recovery solutions. We have delivered these services to a select number of business partners and the feedback has been encouraging. Being able to self-manage and scale services has been a game changer for a number of our customers,” she adds.

“As businesses modernise their IT and production environments, they need to modernise their protection, too,” says Matthew Lee, cloud and hosting manager: Africa at Veeam. “The Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2023 revealed that improving reliability and success of backups is a priority for 29% of Middle East and Africa businesses, with 5,8% increasing budgets to help them achieve that.

“The right services provider is also a vital part of that process. As a Gold Veeam Cloud & Service Provider (VCSP), we are confident in Nymbis’ ability to deliver Veeam-powered solutions to enable their customers to identify and achieve the right Data Protection and Ransomware Recovery to keep their business running.”