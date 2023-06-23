React Developer

Jun 23, 2023

React Developer
Johannesburg – Hybrid role

The ideal candidate will have strong skills in React development and a solid understanding of modern web development technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology

Experience in:

  • React Developer Tools
  • JavaScript
  • [URL Removed]
  • Git
  • Node.js
  • Visual Studio Code or another text editor with React support.
  • Agile environment

Responsibilities will include:

  • Develop new user-facing features using [URL Removed]
  • Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
  • Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers
  • Collaborate with designers, product managers, and other developers to implement and launch new features
  • Work with back-end developers to integrate front-end components with server-side logic
  • Write clean and maintainable code, and ensure code quality and scalability
  • Troubleshoot and debug issues that arise in production environments
  • Stay up-to-date with emerging front-end technologies and trends

Desired Skills:

  • react
  • JavaScript React
  • ReactJS
  • Git
  • node.js
  • Agile

Desired Work Experience:

  • 2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

  • Diploma

Learn more/Apply for this position