React Developer

Johannesburg – Hybrid role

The ideal candidate will have strong skills in React development and a solid understanding of modern web development technologies.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology

Experience in:

React Developer Tools

JavaScript

[URL Removed]

Git

Node.js

Visual Studio Code or another text editor with React support.

Agile environment

Responsibilities will include:

Develop new user-facing features using [URL Removed]

Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use

Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers

Collaborate with designers, product managers, and other developers to implement and launch new features

Work with back-end developers to integrate front-end components with server-side logic

Write clean and maintainable code, and ensure code quality and scalability

Troubleshoot and debug issues that arise in production environments

Stay up-to-date with emerging front-end technologies and trends

Desired Skills:

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

