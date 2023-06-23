React Developer – Gauteng Johannesburg

React Developer
Johannesburg – Hybrid role
The ideal candidate will have strong skills in React development and a solid understanding of modern web development technologies.
Minimum Requirements:
- Bachelor’s degree in Information Technology
Experience in:
- React Developer Tools
- JavaScript
- [URL Removed]
- Git
- Node.js
- Visual Studio Code or another text editor with React support.
- Agile environment
Responsibilities will include:
- Develop new user-facing features using [URL Removed]
- Build reusable components and front-end libraries for future use
- Optimize components for maximum performance across a vast array of web-capable devices and browsers
- Collaborate with designers, product managers, and other developers to implement and launch new features
- Work with back-end developers to integrate front-end components with server-side logic
- Write clean and maintainable code, and ensure code quality and scalability
- Troubleshoot and debug issues that arise in production environments
- Stay up-to-date with emerging front-end technologies and trends
Desired Skills:
- react
- JavaScript React
- ReactJS
- Git
- node.js
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma