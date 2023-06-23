Revenue officers are planning for GenAI teams

A significant 35% of chief revenue officers (CROs) will establish a generative AI operations team in their go-to market (GTM) organisation by 2025, according to Gartner.

Faster, deeper insight generated by AI will accelerate the speed at which GTM teams produce buyer content and adapt to market forces, ultimately improving the reliability of sales’ decision making and improving end-to-end revenue outcomes.

Currently, sellers spend 52% of their time on creating and delivering value messaging across the sales process, according to Gartner’s Seller Time Spend Assessment of 1 204 sellers in May 2023.

Generative value messaging, or the ability to harness the power of generative AI for buyer-centric messaging and content, will significantly reduce the time it takes sellers to produce and disseminate quality content.

“There is a great burden on sellers to deliver customised value stories to all the buyers in all the deals in their pipeline,” says Dan Gottlieb, senior director analyst in the Gartner Sales Practice. “When generative AI is strategically combined with seller creativity and compelling data, frontline sellers can craft better buyer messaging faster.”

The Gartner Generative Value Messaging Operational Framework gives revenue leaders a roadmap to start resourcing deliberate generative AI activities, helping them harness its benefits for persuasive and personalized messaging while also managing and mitigating risks.

The framework consists of five components:

* Value messaging – a strategy for B2B sales messaging and storytelling.

* Generative RevTech – sales and marketing tech featuring generative AI.

* GenAI operations – management and tuning of generative AI data and systems

* Messaging workflows – design and operation of generative AI messaging workflows

* Messaging insights – analysis of messaging insights and buyer activation.

At the front line of generative AI operations are messaging strategists, or internal creators responsible for messaging program design. Their roles involve fine-tuning generative AI models and maintaining content moderation policies, among others, to deliver generative value messaging.

By 2025, Gartner anticipates 45% of B2B revenue organisations will list “prompt engineering” as a required skill on job descriptions for messaging strategist roles.

“By adopting generative value-messaging, CROs will improve sales execution for top-line growth, drive resource efficiencies that lower the cost of sales, and create more custom-made content for opportunities previously constrained by the limitations of only humans creating content,” says Gottlieb.