Scaled Agile Scrum Master – Gauteng Midrand

Role Purpose:
As a Scaled Agile Scrum Master, you’ll be responsible for ensuring that the product development process adheres to our Agile methodology. You’ll work closely with team members and stakeholders in order to improve processes and practices as required. You will also be involved in coaching teams on technical matters such as code refactoring, testing tools and best practice guidelines.
Qualifications
- 5 years of Scrum Master or equivalent experience in Agile development including coaching on agile methodologies
- Knowledge of agile methodology and scaled framework like Scrum, Kanban, SAFe
- Experience with Mobile product development highly desirable
- SAFe or other project certifications highly desired
- Wellness or insurance industry or related experience desirable
- ServiceNow ITBM (Information Technology Business Management)
Requirements
- Facilitate team organization and agile ceremonies, such as sprint planning, daily standups, reviews/demos, and retrospectives
- Assist with release planning and communication
- Facilitate continuous improvement and the development of a learning culture on teams
- Understand and analyze performance measurements to facilitate team improvements
- Maintain velocity, burn down/up reporting and communicate team progress
- Ensure team is working efficiently towards clear, aligned sprint goals
- Work with other Scrum Masters to increase the effectiveness of the application of the SAFe framework in the organization
- Assist with dependency management and cross team coordination
Desired Skills:
- Agile development
- coaching on agile
- scaled framework like Scrum
- Kanban
- SAFe
- Mobile product development
- Wellness or insurance industry