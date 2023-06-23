Scrum Master

Enable cross-functional development teams to deliver quality software as effectively as possible whilst upholding the values, principles and practices of scrum methodology and the agile manifesto both personally and within the [URL Removed] under moderate supervision by mentors and coaches to introduce new concepts and complex issues to the teams
- Delivery Coordination
Highlighting the activities of the individual team members as well as the different project teams within Bank
Sequence work and drive delivery
- Internal Consulting on Agile
Identifying opportunities to reduce waste in the way of work within the team
Coaching individual team members to help embrace an agile way of work
- Vendor and procurement Management
Having a deep understanding of theories behind methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban, Lean thinking, LESS, etc.
Translating theories behind identified methodologies to give them relevance within the Banking division team
- Agile Transformation
Influencing internal and external stakeholders to embrace an agile way of work
Using coaching and training to help others understand how to use an agile way of working to become more productive
- Change Champion
Change champion for all transformation initiatives in the deployed area
Support the activation and sustainability of change management mechanisms in departments/business units
- Project Management
Providing reporting to internal and external stakeholder of the activities, project status, risks and obstacles that are experienced
-
Budget Management
-
Stakeholder Management
Build rapport with leaders in the Bank
Build rapport/ be an interface for the deployed team with relevant end users in the Bank
Recognized as SME agile Transformation as it relates business strategy in the Bank
Gain buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of transformative initiatives and strategic programmes within Bank
Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams that deliver on the strategic and operational initiative
Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree Preferred Qualification – Certified Scrum Master2-3 years experience as part of an Agile software delivery team
Desired Skills:
- Agile
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Degree