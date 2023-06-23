Scrum Master – Gauteng Johannesburg

Enable cross-functional development teams to deliver quality software as effectively as possible whilst upholding the values, principles and practices of scrum methodology and the agile manifesto both personally and within the [URL Removed] under moderate supervision by mentors and coaches to introduce new concepts and complex issues to the teams

Delivery Coordination

Highlighting the activities of the individual team members as well as the different project teams within Bank

Sequence work and drive delivery

Internal Consulting on Agile

Identifying opportunities to reduce waste in the way of work within the team

Coaching individual team members to help embrace an agile way of work

Vendor and procurement Management

Having a deep understanding of theories behind methodologies such as SAFe, Scrum, XP, Kanban, Lean thinking, LESS, etc.

Translating theories behind identified methodologies to give them relevance within the Banking division team

Agile Transformation

Influencing internal and external stakeholders to embrace an agile way of work

Using coaching and training to help others understand how to use an agile way of working to become more productive

Change Champion

Change champion for all transformation initiatives in the deployed area

Support the activation and sustainability of change management mechanisms in departments/business units

Project Management

Providing reporting to internal and external stakeholder of the activities, project status, risks and obstacles that are experienced

Budget Management

Stakeholder Management

Build rapport with leaders in the Bank

Build rapport/ be an interface for the deployed team with relevant end users in the Bank

Recognized as SME agile Transformation as it relates business strategy in the Bank

Gain buy-in with different stakeholders for the successful implementation of transformative initiatives and strategic programmes within Bank

Facilitate alignment and collaboration across teams that deliver on the strategic and operational initiative

Minimum Qualification – Relevant Degree Preferred Qualification – Certified Scrum Master2-3 years experience as part of an Agile software delivery team

Desired Skills:

Agile

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

