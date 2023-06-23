Senior Automation Tester – Gauteng Johannesburg

We are seeking a highly skilled and experienced Senior Automation Tester to join our team on a contract basis. As a Senior Automation Tester, you will be responsible for designing, developing, and executing automated test scripts to ensure the quality and reliability of our software applications. You will work closely with the development team to identify test requirements, create test plans, and execute tests in an agile environment.

Essential Qualification:

Matric

Preferred Qualifications:

Relevant IT/ Testing Qualification

ISTQB

Essential functions/ Job Description:

Experience creating frameworks from scratch / updating scripts on existing Automation frameworks.

Experience with Technologies as required: Java (others are a bonus: JavaScript/ C#/ Python, etc.)

Exposure to Automation testing tools: Selenium/ IntelliJ/ TestNG (others are a bonus: RobotFramework, Cypress, etc.)

Test Management tools exposure to QC/ ALM/ Azure DevOps/ TFS/ X-Ray etc.

Performing back-end (database) testing using SQL queries on Oracle and SQL Server databases. Ability to perform functional testing if required.

API Testing (Postman / SOAP UI/ Rest Assured).

Mobile testing experience using Appium.

Other Technologies:

Jira/ Swagger/ Jenkins/ GIT (Advantage)

Comfortable working in an Agile environment

Work environment:

Contract position: (Hybrid)

Location preference (Johannesburg )

Desired Skills:

Systems Analysis

Complex Problem Solving

Programming

C#

Java

SQL

HTML

