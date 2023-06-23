Senior Database Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

The Senior Database Administrator reports to the Database Administrator Team Lead and is responsible for the planning, building and maintenance of robust and reliable database clusters supporting our system infrastructure.

The key objective of the Database Administration Team, and thus the Senior Database Administrator, is to ensure the company’s globally deployed database infrastructure is stable, scalable and efficient.

To reach this goal, you will collaborate with the Team Lead to define, refine and execute the processes and tasks required. The Senior DBA will help to mentor other team members in their day-to-day tasks.

You will also support the Team Lead in planning, technical

decisions and collaborating with teams we support for their database needs to develop new insights that could further enhance our platform.

Responsibilities:

Guide the Database Administration Team through the creation and execution of our database management;

Define and enforce availability and performance SLAs to maintain our high standards;

Maintain detailed, up-to-date documentation of internal data assets;

Use Infrastructure as Code (IaC) to automate creation and destruction of clusters;

Define and enforce monitoring and alarming policies to minimize system downtime or performance degradation;

Ensure systems are patched, secured and backed up to our standards;

Oversee the tuning of database engines for improved efficiency and cost;

Co-ordinate with cross-functional experts throughout the company to validate and develop new insights;

Collaborate with and support development and other teams in delivering on business objectives;

Expert analytical and data-driven decision-making skills;

Creative thinking and motivated self-starter with an ability to quickly grasp complex concepts and technologies;

Comfortable leading projects from start to finish with minimal supervision;

Strong ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines;

Excellent team player and positive contributor to the culture of the business;

Participate in On-call rotation for publishing platform.

Requirements:

University degree or diploma in related field and 5+ years of relevant DBA experience;

Expert in large scale MySQL database cluster administration;

Advanced knowledge of SQL optimization;

Experience implementing and maintaining best practices for database backups;

Basic Linux system administration experience;

Comfortable administering Mongo or a similar document-based database system;

Intermediate understanding of PostgreSQL database systems;

Virtualization experience, specifically AWS cloud computing and clustering;

Strong analytical and data-driven decision-making skills;

Ability to work within aggressive and dynamic timelines;

Strong communication skills and an ability to interact with all levels of end users and technical resources;

Experience with Hadoop considered an asset;

Experience managing infrastructure with code (Terraform, Ansible, etc);

Sufficient knowledge of scripting languages such as Python or PHP for task automation and monitoring components;

Familiarity with the Atlassian Stack management tools (JIRA, Confluence, Bitbucket).

Desired Skills:

MySQL

Linux

Mongo

PostgreSQL

AWS

Phython

PHP

